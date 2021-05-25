MISSING: Officials ask for public’s help in locating missing, endangered man in St. George

Robert Cummins,75, is missing and endangered | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing or endangered man who left his home Monday morning for a trip to the store and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to a news release posted by the St. George Police Department, 75-year-old Robert Cummins has been missing since Monday morning shortly before noon, and due to health concerns, the man’s family is extremely worried. St. George Police Sgt. Spencer Holmes told St. George News that Cummins had relocated to St. George from California one week ago and is not familiar with the area. On Monday, he left the residence located near Mall Drive just before noon for a trip to Smith’s Marketplace less than a mile away, and he never returned nor has he been seen or heard from since.

“He even left the directions to Smith’s and his cell phone at the house,” Holmes said.

Cummins was last seen wearing black jogger pants, and he sometimes wears a baseball cap. He was driving a maroon 90s model Chevrolet Silverado with a California license plate.

He also has memory issues and takes medication for diabetes daily, Holmes said, which he did not bring with him when he left Monday.

“With his medical condition, he needs his medication,” he said.

Holmes also said they have been unable to locate the man, as he uses cash and has no cell phone with him, so they are unable to check if there’s been any activity on his bank account and cannot track him by pinging his cell phone.

Officers have been searching for Cummins since Monday, and on Tuesday evening, Holmes said a detective was called in to assist in the search. The release also states Cummins enjoys visiting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples.

Officers said Cummings is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and around 210 pounds. He is a Caucasian man with a medium complexion, hazel eyes and gray hair.

Those with any information about his whereabouts can reference incident number 21P013441 when calling the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

