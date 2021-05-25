Feeling out of balance? Wild Lotus provides natural solutions for everyday pain and stress

Stock image | Photo by AlexSava/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Regarded by many cultures as a symbol of enlightenment and rebirth, the lotus is an exquisite flower that grows in murky waters and embodies the ability to overcome pain, both physical and emotional. The Utah-based company Wild Lotus is looking to bring everything back into balance with the support of CBD.

For CEO and founder Susanne McDonald, Wild Lotus represents her own journey of battling anxiety and depression for over 18 years. With five kids and a busy schedule, she felt as though she was wading through muddy waters, crushed beneath the overwhelming weight of life’s demands. CBD provided her with the extra balance she so desperately needed.

She said that while many people are dealing with similar challenges, they don’t often feel comfortable talking about or seeking help for mental health issues. She created Wild Lotus to shine a light for anyone suffering in silence.

“Wild Lotus represents what your life can be – filled with hope and joy and resilience, all the things the lotus flower symbolizes.”

Wild Lotus sells full-spectrum CBD products designed to combat stress, pain and sleep issues in a safe and nonaddictive way while promoting overall wellness. Their organic and gluten-free blends are obtained from non-GMO hemp grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. McDonald said each product has been thoughtfully created to give every customer the “oomph” they need to make the most of every day.

“We’ve been in this business a long time,” she said. “We understand CBD well and carry good products. From farm to end product, we know where it’s been.”

CBD works naturally within the endocannabinoid system, the body’s communication network that helps regulate mood and pain receptors, among other functions. McDonald said it improves mental clarity and reduces pain sensations, helping to focus the mind and relax the body. Many people report improved sleep quality as well.

“It works in so many different arenas,” she said. “We’re all out of balance in some way, and I haven’t met one person yet that doesn’t need it.”

For everyday wellness, Wild Lotus customers can choose either gummies or oils. McDonald said the gummies are delicious and the effects last longer, but the oils provide faster relief because they don’t need to be digested. The Active Cream uses CBD along with essential oils known for their anti-inflammatory properties to quickly relieve muscle pain and soreness.

Focus combines CBD with natural caffeine and other nootropics to improve energy, awareness, concentration and memory. McDonald said that because the caffeine isn’t synthetic, the body metabolizes and uses it differently – with none of the jitters and slumps associated with coffee or energy drinks.

The Trim blend promotes a healthy metabolism by combining CBD with green tea for energy and electrolytes to help the body prepare for and recover from workouts. It’s not designed as a weight loss solution, but rather to help users capitalize on the hard work they’re already putting in with diet and exercise.

Additionally, Wild Lotus offers full-spectrum CBD oil for pets in a tasty bacon flavor. McDonald said CBD is just as effective for our furry friends because all mammals have an endocannabinoid system. Some pets simply have more nervous energy. CBD helps them feel calm and comfortable, and it also provides relief for pets suffering from injuries and age-related aches and pains.

Potential customers are sometimes concerned about feeling “high” while using CBD. All legally distributed CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. Unlike marijuana, CBD doesn’t alter the user’s state of mind, cause drowsiness or impair motor skills.

Other concerns come from customers who say they have tried CBD previously and were disappointed with the results; however, McDonald said all products aren’t created equal because CBD isn’t regulated. This can make it tricky for consumers, but Wild Lotus offers the industry standard in quality, safety and consistency.

Dosage also varies. Different body types may react differently to CBD. McDonald say some people may require higher dosage, but fortunately CBD has virtually no side effects.

Tawnee S., a single mom of three with a stressful job and a busy life, said Wild Lotus worked wonders for her. She said that like many people, she holds all her stress in her neck, and the pain recently became intrusive. Over a two-week period, she had five massages trying to fix the issue and was using painkillers and muscle relaxers just to get through each day.

“A friend gave me some of the Active Cream that Wild Lotus sells. I put it on my neck and the healing began,” she said. “For the first time in two weeks, I finally found relief. Within two days, I was back to feeling great again. This is a great solution for me.”

McDonald said life in general – beyond just the physical – can be painful, but it can also be profoundly joyful. For her, discovering CBD was the key to breaking through the darkness and embracing each day more fully. As she shared her story with family and friends, many tried CBD and experienced the same amazing effects.

It was then that she realized helping others achieve their fullest potential in life was her mission, and Wild Lotus was born. Just as the lotus flower embodies hope and resilience, she seeks to help others find happiness again with the support of CBD.

“CBD can help bridge the gap between the pain a lot of people feel in life and getting through that pain to become the person they’re meant to be.”

Wild Lotus | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 801-695-9478 | Website.

