Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

May 24, 2021
One person was pronounced dead after a shooting in Ivins, Utah, May 21, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Ivins man faces murder charge following shooting 

The location in Ivins where police are investigating the shooting death of a woman believe to have been killed by 59-year-old Steven Timothy Smith. He is accused of killing his wife over her telling him she was leaving, Ivins, Utah, May 21, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Ivins man suspected of killing his wife Friday is facing a first-degree murder charge.

18-year-old dies after jumping from 75-foot cliff into Lake Powell

Boat ramp at Wahweap Marina, Lake Powell, Ariz., August 2017 | File photo courtesy of Lin Floyd, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz.  A man died after National Park Service officials say he jumped from a 75-foot cliff into Lake Powell late last week.

Motorcyclist killed by falling tree in Cedar Canyon

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed by a falling tree in Cedar Canyon on Friday afternoon, police said.

Using science to maintain lush carpet of grass during drought conditions in Washington County

Stock image | Photo by Boxhdb/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With recent watering restrictions implemented in Washington County due to the extreme drought conditions present throughout the region, keeping a lawn green and healthy is not impossible – but will take a little extra work this summer.

Unfinished mansion in Parowan can become a resort lodge, county officials decide

Unfinished residence at 995 W. Old Highway 91 is the site of a proposed resort lodge , Parowan, Utah, May 13, 2021. | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

PAROWAN — A large unfinished mansion in Parowan that has stood empty for more than a decade may become a venue suitable for hosting weddings and other events.

