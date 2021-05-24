Bureau of Land Management issues fire restrictions to save homes, lands in Southern Utah

File photo of the Greenville Fire near the campground at Minersville Reservoir in Beaver County, Utah, Aug 22, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver County Commission, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Beginning Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management will implement fire restrictions to prevent losses from human-caused wildfires brought on by extreme drought, high fire danger conditions and the increased use of public lands in Washington, Kane, Garfield, Iron and Beaver counties.

Starting just after midnight, the fire restrictions will include multiple measures to help keep public lands safe and open as the risk of human-caused wildfires increases, according to a press release the BLM issued Monday.

In the release, Color Country District Manager Gloria Tibbetts explained the need for the restrictions.

“These restrictions are about keeping public lands open and minimizing the potential loss of wildlife habitat and forage in a year where drought has already caused significant stress,” she said.

Paria River District Manager Harry Barber said that it’s crucial to remain vigilant about protecting public lands from human-caused fires while also being responsible for one’s actions.

“We can do so by watching the weather, taking safety precautions for permitted activities, and encouraging others to do the same,” he said in the release. “Much like campfires, pellet stoves are not allowed unless they are in an existing permanently constructed cement or metal fire pit at BLM managed campgrounds as they still create ash that can blow into vegetation and start a fire that can quickly get out of control given the right conditions.”

For now, only devices like camp stoves fueled by liquid petroleum are allowed, he added.

Other restrictions include:

No grinding, cutting and welding of metal.

No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, covered areas, developed recreation site or while stopped in a cleared area of at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren with no flammable vegetation.

No operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

No possession and/or detonation of explosives, including exploding targets as defined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No fireworks and incendiary or chemical devices and pyrotechnics.

The BLM fire prevention orders that outline fire restrictions can be found online. Restrictions of specific activities will remain in place until human-caused fires and fire dangers decrease.

For more information on preparing for wildfire season, click here.

