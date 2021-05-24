July 3, 1950 – May 21, 2021

Douglas Ray Looney, age 70 passed away on May 21, 2021, in St. George Utah.

Doug was born on July 3, 1950, in Salmon Idaho to Redmond and Jaqueline Looney. Doug was the fifth child of the six children they had. Doug lived in Idaho, Moab, Utah, Caselton Nevada, Pioche, and Alamo, Nevada.

The family moved from Moab to Caselton, Nevada, where he attended Lincoln County High School in Panaca, Nevada. Doug loved to play football and was football captain his senior year. His parents moved to Las Vegas and he wanted to stay so he lived with the Cowley family until his graduation from Lincoln County High School in 1968.

Doug joined the Army in September 1968 he was trained as a mechanic. He often told stories of his time spent in Germany. Doug was honorably discharged in 1971.

After the Army, Doug moved back to Pioche to work in the mines. During this time, he met and married Ann Looney in 1975. Along with this union, Doug gained his three children: Juanita Lamb, Launa Chouquer and Guy Looney. (He and Ann later divorced).

Doug moved his family to Alamo in 1976 to work at Union Carbide as an underground miner. Doug loved his home in Alamo and all the friendships he made through the years.

Doug loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved doing these with his son and two grandsons giving them a hard time. He lovingly told the story of him killing an elk and Dylan dragging it over the top of Cody coming off the hillside.

Doug married Debbie Cowley, his high school sweetheart, April 13, 2014. This union gave him two stepchildren Paul Langford and Kasie (Jeremy) Hamman. He would get excited planning trips to visit with them both.

Doug deeply loved Debbie, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never missed anything that they were involved in through the years.

Doug retired from the teamster union in 2015. Retiring out of Mercury, Nevada.

Doug is survived by his wife Debbie Cowley-Looney; his four children, Launa (Rick) Chouquer, Guy Looney, Kasie (Jeremy) Hamman and Paul Langford; his grandchildren, Amanda (Cory) Chouquer, Cody (Maggie) Lamb, Marisa Phillips, Dylan (Tatyanah) Phillips, Julia Looney, Brooke Hamman, Tyler Hamman, Bailee Langford, Kyle Langford and Delaine Langford; his two great-grandchildren Steven Riley Chouquer and Layla Jo Phillips; siblings, Judy (Bob) Burrer, Rueben Looney and Cheryl Hart; his many nieces and nephews (all loved so much by him each holding a special place in his heart with a special nickname given to them by him).

Doug is proceeded in death by his daughter, Nita Lamb; mother; father; sister, Loretta Johnson; brother, Jake Looney; sister-in-law, Norma Darling Looney; niece, Jackie Looney; nephew ,Tyrone Kelley.

The family would like to thank you all for the love and support you have given to us during this time.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 84770, 435-673-2454.