18-year-old dies after jumping from 75-foot cliff into Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. — A man died after National Park Service officials say he jumped from a 75-foot cliff into Lake Powell late last week.

On May 14 at 12:28 p.m., the Glen Canyon Communications Center was notified by the Page Police Department of an unconscious man in the water at the Chains Day Use Area, located near Page, Arizona, within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Witnesses told authorities the man jumped off the cliff into the water as a recreational activity.

Shortly after the initial call, responding agencies were notified that the man was being transported by private vessel to the Wahweap Boat Ramp. At approximately 12:43 p.m., park rangers and Page Fire Department personnel met the incoming vessel, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified as 18-year-old Apaulo Talashoma. Authorities say his residences were transient in nature and included Mesa, Tuba City and Page in Arizona.

Talashoma’s body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff, Arizona. The incident is under investigation by the Page Police Department, National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.

“The National Park Service, Page Police Department, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the family,” the park service said in a press release.

Under park rules, jumping or diving off rock cliffs, ledges or man-made structures from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water on Lake Powell is prohibited.

More safety information is available on the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area website.

