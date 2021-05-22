Motorcyclist killed by falling tree in Cedar Canyon

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed by a falling tree in Cedar Canyon Friday afternoon, police said.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Randy Riches said two men were riding their motorcycles single-file on eastbound state Route 14 near mile marker 11 when a large tree fell from the south side of the road and struck the first motorcyclist in the head.

“The impact knocked him from his motorcycle and he sustained fatal injuries,” Riches said, adding that the second rider was able to slow down before striking the fallen tree.

“His motorcycle was disabled, but he was not injured,” Riches said of the second rider.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the deceased rider.

The wind is a probable reason that the tree came down, Riches added.

