Share magical moments together and save big with ticket packages for Tuacahn’s 25th anniversary season

A concert at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Tuacahn, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Tuacahn is gearing up for its biggest Broadway season ever, and right now theatergoers can save big on season packages to enjoy all of the 25th anniversary offerings.

Save up to 30% and prepare to revel in the magic of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the hope and charm exuding from “Annie,” the rock and soul of “School of Rock, the Musical,” the adventure of “The Count of Monte Cristo,” the legendary talent in “Million Dollar Quartet” and everybody’s favorite nostalgic holiday tale, “A Christmas Story, the Musical.”

“These are all family-friendly shows with something that appeals to everybody,” said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn.

Depending on which package you choose, season package holders receive a variety of benefits, including complimentary valet parking for outdoor shows, complimentary seat cushions and bottled water, a 10% discount at the Tuacahn Café, a 20% discount for most concerts and more.

“It really is the perfect way to enjoy everything we have going on here this year,” Anderson said.

Featuring a highly talented cast selected during the audition process that took place in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Provo, Salt Lake City and St. George in January 2020, the cast and crew at Tuacahn are taking every precaution to maintain safety and good health during the rehearsal process and performances.

“This is a huge deal that we’ve gotten permission for such a large company show with more traditional staging,” said Shari Jordan, assistant artistic producer for Tuacahn. “The two things that pushed us over the edge were the vaccinations and the fact that the stage is outside.”

Anderson echoed Jordan’s gratitude and enthusiasm for the season.

“We are just so thankful we can be open,” he said. “We know it’s such a benefit to the local economy and to people who have been aching to return to live professional theater.”

In addition to the safety protocols in place for the cast and crew, patrons are expected to abide by face mask requirements and social spacing indicators throughout the facility. Tuacahn is following enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures, including offering hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility and more. For details, visit the Tuacahn website.

Season packages for all six shows start at just $208. You can even buy now and select the dates later. Or if you’re only interested in the four outdoor shows or the two indoor productions, there are packages on sale for those as well. Check out all the details online.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Tuacahn Center for the Arts | Address: 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Telephone: 800-746-9882 | Website.

