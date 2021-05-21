UPDATED: Police confirm 1 dead after shooting in Ivins; suspect in custody

IVINS — One person was pronounced dead Friday evening after a shooting in Ivins that was reportedly linked to a domestic incident.

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 1020 South and 375 East after a shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Chief Bob Flowers told St. George News that one person has been confirmed dead following that shooting which is suspected to be the result a domestic incident.

He said they also have a suspect in custody. The scene is expected to be under investigation for a while, he said, adding that there is no current threat to the community related to this incident.

At the time Flowers spoke to St. George News, he also said officers were waiting on a warrant to search the home where the incident occurred.

Also responding to the scene was Deputy Washington County Attorney Ryan Shaum, as well as an animal control officer with Santa Clara-Ivins Police who took two dogs from the home.

Police officers were also seen taking statements from neighbors concerning the incident.

This is a developing story.

Updated 10:23 p.m., The video was added to the story, as well as details concerning the dogs taken from the home.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

