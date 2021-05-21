UPDATED: Police confirm 1 dead after shooting in Ivins; suspect in custody

Written by Mori Kessler
May 21, 2021

IVINS — One person was pronounced dead Friday evening after a shooting in Ivins that was reportedly linked to a domestic incident.

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 1020 South and 375 East after a shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Chief Bob Flowers told St. George News that one person has been confirmed dead following that shooting which is suspected to be the result a domestic incident.

He said they also have a suspect in custody. The scene is expected to be under investigation for a while, he said, adding that there is no current threat to the community related to this incident.

At the time Flowers spoke to St. George News, he also said officers were waiting on a warrant to search the home where the incident occurred.

Also responding to the scene was Deputy Washington County Attorney Ryan Shaum, as well as an animal control officer with Santa Clara-Ivins Police who took two dogs from the home.

Police officers were also seen taking statements from neighbors concerning the incident.

This is a developing story.

Updated 10:23 p.m., The video was added to the story, as well as details concerning the dogs taken from the home.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!