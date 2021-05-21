April 10, 1972 – May 20, 2021

Julie Lynn Crandall, 49, went home to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ on May 20, 2021 at the St. George Intermountain Healthcare Hospital. She was born April 10, 1972 in Denver, Colorado, to Kenneth G. and Sondra K. (Cotten) Crandall. She was married for nine years to Randy Danley, and they remain good friends.

Julie lived a very active and special life. Despite being diagnosed at age 7 with end stage renal disease and living with dialysis from age 8 on, with having three kidney transplants spaced in between, there were several long hospital stays for life threatening issues (aneurism with bleed into brain stem, internal hemorrhaging, 5 weeks, 61 units of blood), cancer, a broken neck and many surgeries, she managed several associate degrees (certified medical billing and coding specialist and customer service specialist) office related fields and a theatrical degree. She counselled many people struggling with beginning dialysis.

In high school, following one transplant, she was able to be a cheerleader. Julie was very active in live theater starting in school, throughout her college (degree), and in community theater in several cities. This led her to her lifelong desire to do voiceover for which she started her business “SHORT AND SOUND VOICE OVER BY JULIE” and was operating at the time of her death.

Julie was also very involved in politics (Republican) and helping others through that means. She served years on the board of directors for Dialysis Patient Citizens out of Washington, DC, working with our Utah delegation on capitol hill obtaining help for dialysis and transplant patients. Julie enjoyed being in the 2nd LaVerkin Ward.

Julie grew up in Northeast Colorado (Sterling and Proctor). She also lived in Fort Collins and Loveland, Colorado, before moving to Hurricane, Utah, in 2012.

Julie is survived by her parents, Ken and Sondra Crandall; three brothers: Kevin Crandall (Paula) of Highland, Utah, Bryan Crandall (Lynette) of Hurricane, Utah, and Justin Crandall (LaShel) of Ridgway, Colorado; nine nieces and nephews: Austin Crandall (Susie), Randi Crandall, Kenton Crandall, Seth (Abby) Crandall, Eli Crandall, Mariah Crandall, Grayson Crandall, Addison Crandall and Calab Crandall; two grandnieces: Evelyn and Vivienne Crandall; one grandnephew, Alexander Crandall; aunts and uncles: Carlyon and Bill Breig, Larry and Lila Cotten, Janet and Dennis Hall; and many cousins. Julie really had very special relationships with her brothers, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and cousins. She cherished family and several great friends she considered family. And she leaves literally hundreds of friends across the country and around the world. She is also survived by her fur baby Toby Dog.

Julie is known for her bubbly personality and loving nature which she utilized working for IHC at the imaging department check-in desks, which she loved.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a viewing prior at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints LaVerkin Stake Center, 481 North Main Street, LaVerkin, Utah. Interment will be in the LaVerkin City Cemetery, 580 North State Street.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com .

The family wishes to thank all the great staff of IHC Intensive Care Unit for the wonderful care Julie received. It could not have been better. And we’d like to thank Julie’s Ministering brothers, Maurice DeMille an Kendall Warth, Bishop Ballard and the wonderful leaders and members of the ward for their kind communications, caring and support.