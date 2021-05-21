After attempting to cash bad check, suspect flees, hits citizen with car in St. George, police say

Written by E. George Goold
May 21, 2021

ST. GEORGE — After attempting to cash a bad check a man fled the scene and hit a citizen with his car around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

St. George Police responded to North Bluff Plaza, St. George, Utah, May 21, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

St. George Police Sgt. Aaron Berquist told St. George News that the man attempted to cash the check at Maxi Money Services, located at 439 N. Bluff Street in the North Bluff Plaza.

When employees identified that the check was bad, they reportedly called police immediately. Berquist said the suspect realized they were calling police and fled the business.

As the man got into his car to flee the scene, a citizen who had been passing by reportedly attempted to get in the suspect’s way and stop him. The suspect hit the passerby with his car, Berquist reported, then drove away. The citizen was not injured.

Police pursued the suspect as he drove away. He later abandoned his vehicle in the area of Ridgeview Drive and North Donlee Drive and then fled on foot, Berquist said.

“He’s known to police,” Berquist said. “We’ll be done for now. We don’t want to put the public at any more risk. The suspect will be contacted later.”

Berquist said that the suspect faces potential charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, hit-and-run and forgery.

This report is based on comments by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

