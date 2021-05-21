Grady Clocks In: Serving up chilled beers and spicy finger foods at Wing Nutz

ST. GEORGE — Promising “paradise on wings,” Wing Nutz specializes in crispy, baked chicken wings that can be dipped in any of 18 house-made sauces and washed down with a chilled draft beer or soft drink of your choice.

In this episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair stopped by his favorite spot for wings in St. George to lend a helping hand.

Wing Nutz may not give away their food, but everything else about their chicken is “free”: free-range, cage-free, hormone-free and steroid-free. Orders are always baked in their state-of-the-art ovens and never fried – “because grease is for your car, not your wings.” Beyond wings, the menu of scrumptious finger foods also includes nachos, burgers, sandwiches and more.

Owner Jasmine Lynn took the affable Sinclair behind the counter, letting him in on some secrets for pouring the perfect beer. Next, she pitted Sinclair against Lindsey from the Wing Nutz team in a pouring race – which didn’t end well for him.

Tucked within The Shoppes at Zion, Wing Nutz is a great spot for a delicious lunch or evening beers and snacks with friends. And with live music and karaoke every week, it’s the perfect local watering hole.

“Wing Nutz is your place,” Lynn said. “You’re going to leave full and satisfied, and you’re gonna feel like this is home.”

Sinclair said he has been going to Wing Nutz for years.

“It’s one of my favorite places ever, and working here was awesome,” he said. “Jasmine runs a tight ship – but not only a tight ship, a fun ship.”

Sinclair also learned techniques for tossing flaming hot bone-in wings and smothering them in spicy Jamaican jerk sauce.

“He did great,” Lynn said. “He exceeded my expectations; he actually even took an order from a customer.”

But with his beer pouring skills leaving a lot to be desired, would she hire him again?

Wing Nutz | Address: 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, #24, St. George | Telephone: 435-359-9674 | Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Website.

