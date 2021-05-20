Baiting suspected on Kayenta trails, pet owners advised to take caution

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Animal Control issued a warning this week to pet owners near the Kayenta trails due to suspected baiting in the area.

According to the statement, Animal Control responded Monday to a call about suspicious activities that led them to believe someone is leaving bait for animals near the trails. Ivins City Animal Shelter director Bailee Mabe told St. George News that several small pieces of plywood were found in high-traffic areas with bits of salmon, hot dogs, bread and chicken on them. It is unknown whether the food was tampered with to include poison or glass.

“We just don’t know what the purpose of it is,” Mabe said. “Cases have happened like this before in other areas and other states, not necessarily around here.”

Mabe added that given the way the food had been set up, they felt it was important to get the word out to the public.

No domestic animals have been found injured or sick, she said, but a dead goat, coyote and two foxes were found in the area. It is unknown whether the deaths are related to the suspected baiting. Mabe said most of the activity took place near Kayenta Parkway, in the middle and at the end of the trail, near the ditch on the Pickleball Trail, and on the back side of Fire Lake.

Since Monday, there have been no sightings of bait. Out of an abundance of caution, Animal Control asks that dog owners keep their dogs on a leash and that cat owners keep their cats indoors at this time. The city of Ivins does have a leash ordinance, and Mabe asked that residents respect the ordinance.

“It’s better safe than sorry,” she said. “There is a good reason that our city has these ordinances, because you never know what’s out there.”

Anyone who sees any signs of human food, deceased domestic animals or deceased wildlife is asked to contact Animal Control at 435-628-1049.

