Dump truck driver killed in Beaver Canyon crash

Scene of a fatal crash involving a dump truck in Beaver Canyon, Utah, May 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The driver of a dump truck was killed Thursday morning in a rollover crash in Beaver Canyon.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street said the incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. on state Route 153, near milepost 17.

The dump truck was heading down the canyon westbound toward the city of Beaver when it swerved left on a turn and struck a guardrail, Street said.

“The truck went through the guardrail and rolled down a steep embankment,” he said.

The male driver, who was the only occupant of the truck, was thrown from the vehicle and died on scene, Street said.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist with the investigation since it was a commercial vehicle, Street added, noting that the dump truck was not carrying a load at the time of the crash.

Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor to the cause of the crash, he added.

Authorities had not yet released the man’s identity as of Thursday evening.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

