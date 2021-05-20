May 13, 2021

James Lindsay, age 87, of St. George passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. James was an only child and grew up in east Detroit, Michigan. He attended East Detroit High School and was the captain of his tennis team. He attended Michigan State University, where he got his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He then entered the workforce and moved up the career ladder at General Motors to become an engineer manager, and then worked at Rockwell & Boeing before retiring. When searching for places to retire he chose St. George after falling in love with the town and all that it had to offer.

During those early years of retirement, he enjoyed playing golf some, but more than anything else he enjoyed finding projects to work on around the house along with maintaining and tinkering on the cars. This would continue throughout his retirement and often when you stopped by to visit, he would talk to you about the various projects he had going on or was planning to do some day.

James is survived by his wife Betty and their children Maryellen, Robin and Lisa along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

