‘Continue to get back to normal’: Governor says he will sign school mask mandate ban

ST. GEORGE — Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that he will sign the bill passed by the state Legislature that prohibits any new mask mandate in schools.

Cox made his comments in Salt Lake City during the taping of his monthly PBS Utah Governor’s Press Conference program. The governor said his support of the bill comes from his pledge that come this fall, students won’t have to wear masks in school.

“The virus is continuing to decline, and we have younger people with the opportunity to get the vaccine,” Cox said, adding that the youngest children who don’t currently qualify to get the vaccine aren’t likely to head to the hospital because of it. “The risk for hospitalization and deaths in elementary schools is very, very low. This is an area where it looks like the flu.”

During the debate of the Face Covering Requirements bill, designated HB 1007, which was passed in a special session of the Legislature on Wednesday, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, said county officials would still be able to invoke mask orders in consultation with local health officials in schools that have COVID-19 outbreaks. He said the legislation only applies to COVID-19 and would not prevent people from wearing face coverings.

“At some point this has to end,” Peterson said. “What this bill is really about is making sure we have those assurances to our students that they can go forward next fall and get right into the school year without the thought of masks and what that might mean.”

Cedar City-based Sen. Evan Vickers, who acted as the floor sponsor of the bill in the Senate, was unavailable for comment.

Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, said that waiting to require masks until an outbreak occurs could still put children’s lives at risk.

“For me, a single dead child is a child too many,” she said. “The problem with the way this is set up is, absent an actual outbreak, we can’t ask students to wear masks, and the whole point of a mask is to prevent an outbreak.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there have not been any pediatric COVID-19 patients at St. George Regional Hospital since the week of Oct. 16, when there were several.

The text of the measure says that a state or local school board or an institution of higher learning cannot “require an individual to wear a face covering to attend or participate in in-person instruction.” It doesn’t have language precluding the governor from doing the same.

The text of the bill also doesn’t allow any institution of learning to require students to provide proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 unless it also allows for medical and religious exemptions. It also doesn’t allow a school district to stop in-person instruction unless “the governor, the president of the Senate, the speaker of the House of Representatives, and the state superintendent of public instruction jointly concur” with the school board.

“If there is a change in circumstances, we do have the ability to make changes,” Cox said.

Current state of COVID-19 in Southern Utah

Overall, the state and Southern Utah continue to be seeing a reduction in new COVID-19 infections this week, according to the Utah Department of Health.

One of the exceptions continues to be Iron County, which remains the only county in the southern portion of the state not to be at a low level of COVID-19 transmission.

Iron County remains among the top four counties in the state for both percentage of population with active COVID-19 cases (seven-day average of 200.59 cases per 100,000) and positive COVID-19 tests (6.54%).

That’s more than double Washington County, which has twice the population and a seven-day average of 91.24 and 3.15% positive tests.

Deaths have been also on the decline locally and skewing younger, with the Utah Department of Health reporting the passing of a 25- to 44-year-old Washington County man Thursday as the 272nd person to die of COVID-19 in Southern Utah.

Regardless, the governor said he does not think the Centers for Disease Control rushed new guidance last week: that those who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing.

“I’m not worried that we’re moving too quickly. It’s funny to me those who said believe the science before aren’t now,” Cox said. “We do need to continue to get back to normal.”

