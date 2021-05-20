Protect your investment, cut energy costs with quality window film from Jones Paint & Glass

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah’s blazing summer sun can be brutal. If you’re looking to tint your car’s windows or reduce the effects of direct sunlight in your home, Jones Paint & Glass provides the quality products and the know-how to make that project happen.

Window film can help enhance and protect a long-term investment and boosting energy efficiency. The experienced technicians at Jones Paint & Glass have applied film to countless home and car windows throughout the area.

“We enjoy a lot of sun,” branch manager Brian Giles said of living in Southern Utah, “and with that sun comes potential damage. Jones Paint & Glass can install various types of film that will protect the interior of both your home and car for many, many years.”

Window film helps keep residential interiors looking and feeling fresh. Giles said many parts of the home benefit from reduced sun exposure, including upholstery, furniture and wood flooring. It also means less work for the air conditioner during the hotter months, which translates to lower energy bills.

Jones Paint & Glass offers various shades and colors of tint as well as clear window film. Combined with the insulated glass of the window, clear film serves as an effective barrier against UV rays. However, Giles said that adding a bit of tint provides another level of privacy while decreasing heat.

When it comes to cars, applying tinted window film can block up to 99% of UV rays to help preserve the upholstery and keep the interior cooler on scorching summer days. Giles said tint also reduces sun glare while driving, especially on the freeway.

The expert technicians at Jones Paint & Glass will consult with customers on the type of window film that best fits their needs. Customers can request a free on-site estimate for their home or vehicle through the company’s website.

“We’re a people-driven company. Customers are not a number to us,” Giles said. “They’ll receive friendly, helpful personal service, and they can expect to have all of their questions answered by folks who really know window film.”

Jones Paint & Glass is the family-owned window, door, paint and glass store that Utahns have counted on for more than 80 years. Giles said they’re committed to providing quality products at attainable prices while offering customers an unrivaled level of service and expertise. The company operates seven locations across the state, including St. George and Cedar City, and employs over 200 industry experts.

“Our big strength is our people,” Giles said. “We have a lot of folks who have worked with us for a long time and really enjoy the work that they do.”

Beyond window film, Jones Paint & Glass offers a wide variety of home improvement products and services. Giles said they can help customers fill any opening in their house with windows, doors, mirrors, bathroom glass and paint.

Harold Jones established Jones Paint & Glass in Provo in 1938 amid the economic turmoil of the Great Depression. His parents, believing in his vision, took out a $300 loan to help him start the business and used their furniture as collateral. Despite a small inventory and only himself as crew, his unwavering commitment to quality products and superior service soon had him competing with some of the largest companies in the area.

Decades later, Jones Paint & Glass has grown from a one-man show into a flourishing company serving home renovation needs across the Intermountain West. They continue to manufacture their signature line of vinyl windows in Utah. The business, now run by Jones’s grandson, upholds the core family values on which it was founded.

“We take pride in being one of the most trusted companies in the glass and paint industry,” Giles said. “Our long connection to the community, the expertise of our people and the quality of our products is where we really stand out.”

If you’re looking for home improvement experts to help with your next project, reach out and see what Jones Paint & Glass has to offer.

