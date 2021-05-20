Return of the Summit Rock! Hunt and win your share of $33,000

ST. GEORGE — It’s rock hunting season in Southern Utah, and you could win a bundle of cash from Summit Athletic Club.

The riddle-solving adventure returns as Canyon Media has once again partnered with Summit for the eighth annual Summit Rock Hunt. This year, they’re giving away a potential $33,000 through six hunting opportunities.

“We get a lot of the community coming out. It’s great for kids to come out and for families to go out and go rock hunting,” said Colleen Rue, radio and news show coordinator for Canyon Media. “It’s a really exciting time in Southern Utah when the Summit Rock Hunt is on.”

Summit owner Joe Levine said he’s looking forward to resuming the hunt after the event was postponed in 2020. With so many people moving to St. George recently, he hopes new residents as well as longtime locals will get in on the fun.

“We love doing the Summit Rock because the ‘exercise in disguise’ sneaks up on so many. We hear about miles or steps people take while hunting and the amazing things they find or even create on their adventures,” he said. “The attitude is one of the big things we see out there. Positivity, gratitude and even sharing ideas or guesses with each other is epic.”

Get yourself in rock hunting shape before the main event by searching for three mini rocks with daily hunts on June 2, 3 and 4. The first clue will be revealed on-air to listeners of 99.9 KONY Country, 95.9 The Hawk, Planet 105.1, 96X and Sunny 101.5 during the first break of the 8 o’clock hour of broadcasting, usually around 8:10 a.m. Additional clues will be given every two hours until each rock is found and will be posted on the Instagram feeds of every station as well as St. George News.

If you find a mini rock, you’re still eligible to hunt for a big rock – and potentially take home a payout of $11,000.

Each of the three mini rocks are worth $1,000 if found while wearing the official 2021 Summit Rock Hunt T-shirt; otherwise, the payout is $500. The three big rocks are worth $10,000 each or $5,000 if the finder doesn’t have a T-shirt. Starting this week, a limited quantity of T-shirts will be available to purchase for $10 each at Summit’s River Road location.

Wearing the T-shirt not only instantly doubles your payout if you find a rock, but Levine said it also helps players identify who else is participating in the friendly competition. Perhaps you’ll strike up a conversation or make a new friend while scouring the trails.

Two big rocks are up for grabs during the weeks of June 7 and June 14. Just one clue will be given daily until each rock is found. Clues will be revealed exclusively to radio listeners during the first break of the 8 a.m. broadcast.

If you miss it, the clue will be posted on the Instagram feeds of all five stations along with St. George News at 10 a.m. However, time is of the essence, so be sure to tune in.

“I think the record for a rock being found is the second clue. Usually it’s the third or fourth, and rarely do we make it to the fifth clue,” Levine said. “We’re still waiting for someone to get lucky and find a rock on the first clue.”

For the grand finale on June 26, one clue will be given on-air and on Instagram every hour beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing until the rock is found. Rue said Canyon Media and Summit wanted to create a Saturday hunt for anyone who might not have enough time available during the week to participate.

Levine created the hunt as a way for Summit to give back while encouraging the community to get outside and be active. But it’s also a golden opportunity for spending quality time with family and friends, working together to figure out the goofy riddles that could lead to a big payday.

“I love everything about doing the rock – the people that it brings together, the excitement during this time of year, watching my staff interacting with people that are participating. It’s just a great time for giving and mixing things up a little,” he said. “The St. George community is amazing, and now we have so many out there having fun participating together, and that’s a part of what makes it fun for the Summit Athletic Club team.”

