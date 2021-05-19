Salt Lake Express announces new route to Los Angeles, expansion of I-15 service

Salt Lake Express bus on the move, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Salt Lake Express, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Salt Lake Express has announced the addition of a Los Angeles route to their shuttle service. The shuttle company is expected to begin operating the route on Thursday.

This new addition extends the reach along Interstate 15 for the company, now traveling nearly the entire length of I-15. The southernmost stop for Salt Lake Express was previously Las Vegas.

Since the early months of the pandemic, Salt Lake Express has bounced back by adding three new sectors to their route system. First, the addition of Elko, which included stops in Wendover, Wells and Jackpot, Nevada. Second came Reno, which connected via the Las Vegas route. And now, Los Angeles also via Las Vegas.

“Just as we have been with every new route announcement this year, we’re beyond excited to offer this to our riders,” Jacob Price, owner of Salt Lake Express, said. “But there’s something even more exciting about this one. I mean, it’s L.A.!”

The new route will depart Las Vegas and travel along I-15 all the way to Los Angeles, passing through destinations like Primm, Nevada; Baker, California; and Barstow, California.

“This new route opens up a huge amount of destinations for our riders,” Price said. “We’re excited to connect our riders with friends, family and vacations in Southern California. The opportunity to connect more people with more destinations is what we’re all about.”

Salt Lake Express currently operates routes through Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and now California, while also interlining with carriers across the United States. They are the largest transportation company in the region and shuttle heavily along the I-15 corridor, as well as many other highways and interstates. They offer routes to many getaway destinations including Jackson, Wyoming; Sun Valley, Idaho; Park City and St. George in Utah; and Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada.

If you’re interested in booking a trip, visit the Salt Lake Express website or call 800-356-9796.

For more information about this new route or Salt Lake Express, contact Lisa Young, the company’s regional relations director, at 208-356-9796 ext. 6145 or at [email protected].

