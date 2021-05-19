Feb. 10, 1941 – May 14, 2021

Rhoda Ann Bentley Seegmiller, age 80, unexpectedly passed from this mortal life to her heavenly home on May 14, 2021. Rhoda was born in St. George, Utah on Feb. 10, 1941. She is the youngest of 6 children born to Mathew Mansfield and Iris Stowell Bentley. She spent her childhood in St. George and graduated from Dixie High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Richard Seegmiller, in the St. George LDS Temple on March 31, 1961. This union brought 7 wonderful children: Greg, Kaye, Gayle, Kevin, Jeff, Jerald, and Melanie.

She had a wonderful life raising her children in Las Vegas NV. She was proud of all her children and it was well known that her grandchildren were number one in her life. She had a love for reading and instilled that in each of her children. She never forgot a birthday or special event. Over the years countless cards were purchased, mailed or hand delivered. Above all, her greatest joy was being a mother, spending time with her grandchildren and the Big Gulp runs with her husband.

Rhoda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a deep faith and loved her Savior. She held various church callings and enjoyed serving others. Rhoda especially enjoyed the time she spent with Richard serving in the LDS Las Vegas Temple. She never let the hard things steal her hope.

Rhoda is survived by her husband Charles Richard Seegmiller and her children: Gregory Richard (Stephanie) Seegmiller of Medford, Oregon; Kaye Lynne (Kevin) Ashby of Mesa, AZ; Gayle (Delon) Lukow of Las Vegas, NV; Kevin Charles (Jo) Seegmiller of St. George, UT; Jeffrey Bentley (Rebecca) Seegmiller of Henderson, NV; Jerald Mansfield Seegmiller of Las Vegas, NV; Melanie (Frank) Hubbard of Las Vegas, NV; 26 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren (with 1 on the way); her 3 sisters and 1 brother, Maurine Miles, Elaine Nielson, Patricia Hughes, and Reed Bentley.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Yvonne Cooper.

All are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 22, at 9 a.m. at the LDS Church Building, 827 Temple View Drive, Las Vegas Nevada. A viewing will be held Friday evening, May 21, at 6-8 p.m. at the same location.

Services can also be viewed at: https://youtu.be/acU5_UscbZs. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, UT at 2 p.m.