Reva Hatch Roundy was born to Sisson Franklin and Selda Hatch in Manti, Utah, on Nov. 21, 1936. She grew up an only child on a farm and helped with the responsibilities throughout her childhood.

She graduated from Snow College with her associate degree in 1957 and attended BYU for a few years afterward. At 21, she was called to serve in the Helsinki, Finland LDS mission. After her mission, she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she worked as a bookkeeper. There, she met her now-deceased husband, Earl C. Roundy. They married in the Manti temple on July 1, 1972, and were together until Earl’s death in 2015.

The couple moved to Washington, Utah, in 1994 and remained in the St. George area for the rest of their lives. Reva enjoyed traveling with Earl and attending church services and serving in church leadership positions.

She passed away on May 17, 2021, from a stroke and heart attack. Reva loved reading, “The Color Purple,” tending her garden, playing the piano, doing family history and watching the hummingbirds outside her kitchen window.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earl and sons Steven Roundy and Dennis Roundy. She is survived by Julie Keyes (Larry), Leslie Mayfield, Susan DePalma (David), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

