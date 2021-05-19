Oct. 23, 1949 – May 12, 2021

Marilyn Kae Widdison Hunt, 71, passed away on May 12, 2021, at her home in Enterprise, Utah. Marilyn was born in Rigby, Idaho to Clarence Ricks Widdison and Sharon Bybee Widdison on Oct. 23, 1949. Marilyn married Sonny Hunt on Aug. 25, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were sealed one year later in the Las Vegas Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Marilyn was raised in Rexburg, Idaho, until she was in junior high school and then her family relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada. It was while attending J.D. Smith Jr. High that Marilyn first met Sonny Hunt. They dated while attending Rancho High School and then Marilyn moved on to study performing arts. Marilyn and Sonny were to meet again later in life after the death of their spouses.

Marilyn enjoyed a successful singing and acting career, performing all over the world, including the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas and Mexico City. Marilyn lived in Mexico City for ten years, dividing her time between Las Vegas, Nevada and Mexico City. Marilyn was an accomplished musician on the clarinet, saxophone and keyboard, occasionally including them in her shows.

During her career, Marilyn lived in Tennessee, Mexico City, Las Vegas and New York. She spent time in Spain and Italy making movies, but her first love was singing on stage. Marilyn retired from performing in the 80’s but maintained friendships with people in the entertainment industry. She moved to Las Vegas after her spouse died to be near family.

Marilyn loved gardening, and after marrying Sonny and moving to Enterprise, she always had a large garden in the summer. Marilyn loved birthdays and holidays and wanted to go all out for them. She was a very thoughtful and caring person. One of the things that was amazing about her was her positivity. She had a positive outlook on everything, even if it wasn’t such a positive situation.

Marilyn had a strong testimony of the gospel and served in various positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; the last, serving in the Relief Society presidency of the Enterprise Spanish Branch.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Sonny; four stepsons, Don Hunt (Shelley), Steve Hunt (Stephanie), Tony Hunt (Sonya), Danny Hunt (Kathi); brothers, Gary Widdison (Dana), Kevin Widdison (Debby); sister, Alane Ball; and numerous extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marilyn was grateful for the care she received from Dr. Reese and the caring nurses at the St. George Cancer Center. Marilyn had a close relationship with her daughter-in-law, Sonya Hunt, and was so grateful for Sonya’s help and companionship during the difficult struggle with cancer.

The burial will be private.

