Cedar City Police asking for public’s help in identifying burglary suspect

CEDAR CITY — Cedar City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected burglar who allegedly broke into a medical office in Cedar City on Saturday.

Mari Hobson, who manages the Cedar City Chiropractic clinic where her husband practices, said security cameras indicate the suspect broke into the office around 11:20 a.m. Saturday when the business was closed for the weekend.

“The scary thing is my 12-year-old daughter and I missed him by minutes,” Hobson told Cedar City News on Tuesday, saying she’d dropped by the office to pick up something while running an errand. “If I’d walked in on him, that could’ve been super dangerous.”

Hobson said that the man forced open the front office door with a pry bar and managed to duck out of sight. Then he reached around and knocked the first security camera off the wall and turn it around without his face being shown. However, once he had made it down to the billing office at the end of the hall a short time later, he apparently failed to notice a second security camera sitting on the shelf, which recorded his every move for the next several minutes.

As shown in the excerpted clips in the video above, the man is seen making his way around the office, opening drawers and rummaging through a leather bag on a chair. He finally manages to make off with a small safe that he carries out in a wicker basket, exiting out the back door of the office.

Hobson said as far as they could determine, only a small amount of cash was taken during the intruder’s 10-15 minute visit. In addition, hardly anything was disturbed, let alone damaged, except for the front door, she said.

The man shown in the security footage is wearing a gray shirt with stylized red letters reading “Aero,” tan pants, a face mask and a gray baseball cap with a number “7,” along with a bright neon green reflective safety vest. The man, who is seen walking with a noticeable limp, also appears to be sporting a gray goatee underneath his mask.

Hobson said the suspect left numerous fingerprints that were collected by police and are in the process of being sent in to a crime lab for comparison testing.

Additionally, police confirmed that at least one nearby dentist’s office was also broken into on Saturday.

Anyone who can identify the man depicted in the video is asked to call Cedar City Police at 435-586-2955 and ask for Cpl. Condie, in reference to case number C21-01235.

