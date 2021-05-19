Kanab man caught on video coughing on BLM protesters arrested for making threats

Protest in Kanab goes viral, Kanab, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Fox13 News, St. George News

KANAB — A Kanab man caught on video last year coughing on Black Lives Matter protesters was arrested Monday for making threats to the administrator of a Facebook page.

Robert Brissette, 57, was arrested and booked on threat of violence and electronic communication harassment.

According to the probable cause affidavit from Kane County, Brissette contacted the person who oversees the “Say it Kanab! Free Speech for All” Facebook page over the weekend.

Brissette messaged the man asking if he could help stop people from attacking him on the page. In the conversation, Brissette claims he is being bullied and says, “I will be going to jail for _____ people up if it continues.”

During the conversation, Brissette says he has had 73 death threats and break-ins at his home since the video of him coughing on the protesters outside a gas station went viral.

