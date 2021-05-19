June 2, 1950 – May 16, 2021

On a beautiful Sunday morning May 16, 2021, Deltha Alaina Slemboski passed peacefully through the veil and was reunited with her Heavenly Father, our Savior Jesus Christ and members of her family that had passed on. No one could have been better prepared to meet the Savior than Alaina. Her heart was pure and free from the vain things of the world. Her life was exemplified by pure love for family and friends and an unbridled willingness to serve others.

Alaina was born in Ogden, Utah, on June 2, 1950 to James Richard Strong and Deltha Price. She grew up in Glendora, California, where she graduated from high school in 1968.

Alaina attended Citrus College in Azusa, California, and Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. Active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life, Alaina served in a variety of callings to include the Primary and Young Women’s Organizations. She was privileged to serve as stake Primary president where she mastered the art of delegation. Alaina also served with her husband as an ordinance worker and shift coordinator in the St George Utah Temple.

Then beginning in November 2015 she and her husband served for 18 months as full-time missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australia Brisbane Mission. Undoubtedly, her organization skills were developed as a result of raising a big family and serving in the Church. Energetic by nature, Alaina was always ready to engage in any activity that involved fun and the joy of spending time with her family.

She loved the out of doors and enjoyed hiking, sight-seeing and traveling with her husband. Her favorite vacations spots were in Newport Beach, California, and Hawaii. She was an avid reader and an engaging conversationalist. The strength of Alaina’s testimony was reflected in her humility, love for her family and open and caring nature.

As a senior in high school, she met her future husband James Edward Slemboski from West Covina, California. They dated for 2 1/2 years and were sealed in the Los Angeles Temple on Sept. 5, 1970. They are the proud parents of 10 children and 48 grandchildren. To say she is dearly loved by all and will be missed is a clear understatement.

Alaina is preceded in death by her parents, James Richard Strong and Deltha Price Strong; her brothers: James Evan Strong and Brent Forrest Strong; and her daughter, Gaylene Renae Slemboski. She is survived by her sisters: Beverly Jane Davison and Brenda Ann Long; as well as her husband, James Edward Slemboski; her children: James Scott Slemboski, Aaron Thomas Slemboski, Corinne Michelle Slemboski, Janelle Monet Willis, Jared Michael Slemboski, Nathan Edward Slemboski, Alaina Nicole Wood, Stephen Bryant Slemboski, Shari Marie Blake; and her 48 grandchildren.

Wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Alaina epitomized the meaning of being a “Latter-day Saint.” It will be said of her that she had Christ’s image in her countenance.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at noon, with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Red Cliffs Stake Center, 1285 North Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.