Southern Utah grocery chains, retail stores relax mask requirements

ST. GEORGE — The gradual de-masking in Southern Utah continued Wednesday, as Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug, announced it is relaxing its mask requirements in stores.

Kroger said as of Thursday, Smith’s patrons will no longer be required to wear face coverings, which were instituted to stem the spread of COVID-19. Workers will also no longer be required to wear masks unless they are not vaccinated. Kroger said it recommends that unvaccinated patrons also continue to wear masks. In addition to this, Smith’s is paying an extra $100 to workers who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger said it has been following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, which announced Friday that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or practice physical distancing.

“Every step of the way, our most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates and customers, and we have consistently leveraged expert guidance and associate and customer feedback to guide our decisions,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, chief medical officer for Kroger.

Watkins added that the market plans to continue physical distancing and enhanced cleaning practices in its stores.

As of Wednesday afternoon, supermarket retailer Albertsons – which has locations in St. George, Washington City and Cedar City – was the only major outlet in Southern Utah maintaining a requirement to wear masks in stores.

Walgreens also relaxed its mask requirements on Wednesday, while Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Harmons and Lin’s Fresh Market eliminated their mask requirements for customers after the CDC’s announcement last Friday.

