July 31, 1958 – May 16, 2021

Loving husband and dedicated father, Carl Harvey Pitt passed away, peacefully, on May 16, 2021, with his family by his side. Despite battling Alzheimer’s for the last decade, Carl still strived to live life to the fullest by continuing his favorite outdoor recreational activities and spending time with his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his four children: Rachel Glauser (Eric), Ryan (Justine), Rex (Elizabeth), and Rebecca (Preston); his siblings: Jolyn Buhl (Tom), Teresa, Raymond (Sherry), and Kathy Chapman (Larry); and his grandchildren: Gavin, Grace, Chloe, Hudson, and Remi.

He was born to parents Carl Everett and Peggy Marie Smuin Pitt on July 31, 1958, in Vernal, Utah, and went on to serve an LDS Mission in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He met his wife, Cathy Ann Riess through church activities following his mission. They were married on November 12, 1982, and raised their four children in Sugarhouse. They happily retired to St. George, Utah, where they spent the remainder of Carl’s life together.

Carl always had a tenacious work ethic working multiple jobs to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and going on to have a successful career in Project Management. Outside of work, he had a passion for the outdoors spending his time hiking, camping and mountain biking. He also enjoyed gardening and collecting rocks as reminders of his outdoor adventures.

Carl will be missed by his loved ones but will not be forgotten. He will forever be remembered in our hearts. Until we meet again, ride on.

Funeral service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.