TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | May 21-23
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Artist Reception for Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Portals and Pathways | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Three Mormon Towns | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Community Creates: Stencil Making | Admission: $20 | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 4-6 p.m. | Creative ART SPA: Mirrored Drawing | Admission: $34 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Gaia Rising | Admission: $75 | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Mastering Peace: Guided Sound Meditation Meetup | Admission: $11 | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Te Fano O Te Ra Polynesian Dance Recital | Admission: $10 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Electric Comedy Presents | Admission: $5-$30 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Open Mic Night & Jam Session | Admission: $10 | Location: Studio Siva Pasefika, 1025 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Annie Opening | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée at 2 p.m.), starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 6 p.m. | The Full Monty | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Annie Get Your Gun | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Mamma Mia! | Admission: $10 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, starting at 8:45 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Opening | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Youth Safety Seminar | Admission: Free | Location: Bobby Lawrence Karate, 1397 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Stucki Farms Pool Party | Admission: $5 | Location: The Resort at Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Teen Leadership Workshop | Admission: $10 | Location: TurningLeaf Wellness Center, 1240 E. 100 South, Building 23 #204, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Montessori Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Montessori Academy, 1160 N. 645 West, Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | May Farmhouse Market | Admission: Free | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday, noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Ultimate Home & Outdoor Recreation Expo | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market Opening Day | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight PST | TJ Tyler | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Apollo’s Army/The Robot’s Guide to Living | Admission: $5 | Location: Blues Katz Rock n Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Reality Check | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Gilbert Bonilla | Admission: Free | Location: Under Canvas Zion, 3955 Kolob Terrace Road, Virgin.
- Sunday, starting at 3 p.m. MST | Los Dos Carnales/Voz de Mando/Nicolas Garcia | Admission: $80 | Location: Mesquite MX, 970 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. | Cedar City Bike to Work Day | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | St. George Bike to Work Day | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 1850 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Washington City Bike to Work Day | Admission: Free | Location: Sullivan Virgin River Soccer Park, 965 S. Washington Fields Drive, Washington City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Southwest Tech Car & Truck Show | Admission: Free | Location: Southwest Technical College, 510 W. 800 South #5, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Country Dance Night with DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. PST | Mesquite Motor Mania | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. | Adult Prom Night 2021 | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 5:30-11:30 a.m. | Sand Hollow Triathlon | Admission: $105-$160 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Ride the Gap | Admission: $80-$110 | Location: Parowan City Park, 50 W. Center St., Parowan.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8-10:30 a.m. | SGO Expo Day: Mountain Biking | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Recreation Center, 285 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
