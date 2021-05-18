Aug. 15, 1927 – May 12, 2021

Wilma Bowler Leavitt, age 93, passed away May 12, 2021 at the home of her son, David Leavitt, in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 15, 1927 in St. George, Utah, to Richard “Dick” Bowler and Ella Jane Hunt.

When she was 2 years and 9 months old, on May 12, 1930, her mother passed away. After her father re-married, she and her younger sister Roma were raised by their grandparents, Henry and Maybell Hunt in Gunlock, Utah.

She started her education at the one-room school in Veyo, Utah, but most of her education was in the two-room school in Gunlock, where she graduated from the eighth grade. That completed her formal education.

She grew up next door to Lee Raphael Leavitt. She first noticed that he was paying attention to her when she was in the eighth grade. Their first date was rabbit hunting at Cactus Flat in the mountains north of Gunlock. They were married on Jan. 17, 1942 at Raphael’s home in Gunlock. She was 14 and he was 17, so they had to wait to be sealed in the St. George LDS Temple on March 24, 1943.

They started married life herding goats in a sheep wagon in the Red Mountains south of Gunlock. Later they lived in a one-room cabin at Cactus Flat. They lived in the house next to the Gunlock chapel in 1945 and bought a home in St. George in 1949. In 1960, they rented the St. George house and moved to San Antonio, Texas. They returned to Gunlock in 1964, and lived with Raphael’s mother until the renters were out and they could move back to their house in St. George.

In 1977, she sold this house and bought another house in St. George, just one house away from Roma and Bert Staheli, her sister and brother-in-law, where she lived for the rest of her life.

Wilma helped Raphael when he managed the Big Hand Cafe in St. George from 1956 to 1960. After Raphael passed away in 1967, she worked as the bookkeeper for JC Penney in St. George for 19 years. She cleaned the Brigham Young and Jacob Hamblin homes for 7 years and helped clean several other buildings in St. George.

Wilma loved staying connected to her childhood friends in the “Gunlock Golden Girls.” She loved to watch sports on TV and was a huge fan of the Dodgers, the Utah Jazz and some other teams. She was very active in a Literary Arts Club for many years and put a lot of work into preparing the book reviews which she loved to give. Among other callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as the Primary president in San Antonio and Young Women’s president in St. George. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in church meetings when she was young.

Wilma loved spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren, her dear sister and brother-in-law. Roma and Bert Staheli, and her nieces and nephews and their families.

Wilma is survived by her children: David R. (Marsha) Leavitt and Garth E. (Peggy) Leavitt of St. George, Steven R. (Doris) Leavitt of Ivins; Jane (Robert) Force, of Sandy; 18 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her sisters, Maybel Knell Welch and Calleen (Art) Durfee; and brother-in-law Mike Cannon.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raphael; daughter, RaDonna Leavitt (infant); great-grandson, David Alan “Davie” Petersen (infant); sister and brother-in-law, Roma and Bert Staheli; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Shirley Bowler; brother and sister-in-law, Kay and Beverly Bowler; and sister, Colleen Cannon.

Although those of us left behind will miss her, we rejoice in knowing she is finally re-united with RaDonna, Raphael, Roma and Bert, Grandma and Grandpa Hunt, and so many others.

The family wishes to thank Dixie Hospice for their wonderful service to Wilma during her last few weeks.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery located at 600 E. Tabernacle Street.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.