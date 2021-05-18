Aug. 30, 1953 – May 16, 2021

Rosa “Rosy” Cacicedo (Gonzalez), 67, beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on May 16, 2021. Known as “Mamita” to her son, “Muñequita (among others)” to her husband and “Rosita” to her family and friends. She entered this world on Aug. 30, 1953 in Camagüey, Camagüey province, Cuba, born to Venancio and Neida (Alvarez) Gonzalez.

Rosy attended El Colegio del Carmen (a Catholic school) in Camagüey, before moving to the United States on July 28, 1968 with her immediate family and several cousins. After living with family in Americus, Georgia, Rosy spent time living in New Orleans, Louisiana, before settling in Miami, Florida. Rosy married first in 1971 and gave birth to the light of her life Alberto in 1978. She finally married the love of her life and soul mate, Pedro, on April 25, 1997. She spent a 30-year career with Miami-Dade County until retirement in 2011.

During Pedro and Rosy’s time together, they traveled extensively by RV across America, particularly in the South and the West with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Iraiza and Bob Porter. Rosy moved to Hurricane, Utah, in 2017 to be closer to the national parks and other beautiful outdoor destinations that she so enjoyed visiting with her husband, sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

Rosy loved spending time in nature going on hikes and particularly watching butterflies and hummingbirds. When not spending time in nature, Rosy enjoyed decorating and maintaining her beautiful home and cooking food and desserts for her beloved family. Boy did she have a sweet tooth!

Rosy’s bravery and perseverance as she battled cancer ensured that she was able to spend time with those she loved. Rosy drew on her strength and the support of her devoted “Pedrito” who cared for her during her final days and months.

She is survived by her husband Pedro Cacicedo; son Alberto Chinique (Eric Masten); sister-in-law Iraiza Porter (Bob); father Venancio Gonzalez; brother Veny Gonzalez; and many cousins and extended family members.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah with family remarks from 6:30-7 p.m., and a Butterfly release at 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation

