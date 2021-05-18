Region 9 softball: Snow Canyon represents strongly on all-region rosters

ST. GEORGE — The all-Region 9 softball rosters were released Tuesday.
The Snow Canyon Warriors, who went undefeated, save for a scheduling forfeit in their final game through Region 9 play, were featured heavily on the roster. They claimed both co-MVP slots and a slew of additional spots.
Jael Wilde and Emma Bingham shared MVP honors. Wilde led Region 9 with 18 home runs and Bingham was right behind her with 17. Wilde hit .462 and Bingham hit .469 over the course of the season, including the first round of the playoffs. The duo were also No. 1 and No. 2 in RBIs and runs over the season. They led a group of eight Warriors on the all-region team.
Here are the rosters for the 2021 all-Region 9 team:
First team
Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon
Tyler Mooring, Snow Canyon
Syd McCaul, Snow Canyon
Erin Robinson, Canyon View
Kamryn Allen, Canyon View
Laynee Anzalone, Canyon View
Kya Burningham, Crimson Cliffs
Afton Roberts, Crimson Cliffs
Laci Jones, Desert Hills
Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills
Debra Tofi, Dixie
Chloe Ellison, Dixie
Kodi Nelson, Cedar
Kaydee Anderson, Cedar
Second team
Kambrie Stuart, Snow Canyon
Erin Gunn, Snow Canyon
Kenlee Clove, Canyon View
Payton Lister, Canyon View
McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs
Emma Shakespear, Crimson Cliffs
Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills
Faith Baumgartner, Desert Hills
Vanessa Scarborough, Dixie
Fia Tofi, Dixie
Haylee Campbell, Cedar
Braylee Peterson, Cedar
Morgan Stout, Hurricane
Abby Stout, Hurricane
Alexa Tueller, Pine View
Chaisey Milne, Pine View
Honorable mention
McKenna Staheli, Snow Canyon
Tavie Landis, Snow Canyon
Jayda Gleave, Canyon View
Tatum Millett, Canyon View
Malia Davis, Crimson Cliffs
Abigail Swanson, Crimson Cliffs
Kaitlin Skinner, Desert Hills
Sydney Meek, Cedar
Amryn Tom, Cedar
Mairen MacLellan, Pine View
