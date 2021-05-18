Region 9 softball: Snow Canyon represents strongly on all-region rosters

Snow Canyon softball's Emma Bingham hits against Cedar Valley, Snow Canyon High School, St. George, Utah, May 14, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The all-Region 9 softball rosters were released Tuesday.

The Snow Canyon Warriors, who went undefeated, save for a scheduling forfeit in their final game through Region 9 play, were featured heavily on the roster. They claimed both co-MVP slots and a slew of additional spots.

Jael Wilde and Emma Bingham shared MVP honors. Wilde led Region 9 with 18 home runs and Bingham was right behind her with 17. Wilde hit .462 and Bingham hit .469 over the course of the season, including the first round of the playoffs. The duo were also No. 1 and No. 2 in RBIs and runs over the season. They led a group of eight Warriors on the all-region team.

Here are the rosters for the 2021 all-Region 9 team:

First team

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon

Tyler Mooring, Snow Canyon

Syd McCaul, Snow Canyon

Erin Robinson, Canyon View

Kamryn Allen, Canyon View

Laynee Anzalone, Canyon View

Kya Burningham, Crimson Cliffs

Afton Roberts, Crimson Cliffs

Laci Jones, Desert Hills

Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills

Debra Tofi, Dixie

Chloe Ellison, Dixie

Kodi Nelson, Cedar

Kaydee Anderson, Cedar

Second team

Kambrie Stuart, Snow Canyon

Erin Gunn, Snow Canyon

Kenlee Clove, Canyon View

Payton Lister, Canyon View

McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs

Emma Shakespear, Crimson Cliffs

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills

Faith Baumgartner, Desert Hills

Vanessa Scarborough, Dixie

Fia Tofi, Dixie

Haylee Campbell, Cedar

Braylee Peterson, Cedar

Morgan Stout, Hurricane

Abby Stout, Hurricane

Alexa Tueller, Pine View

Chaisey Milne, Pine View

Honorable mention

McKenna Staheli, Snow Canyon

Tavie Landis, Snow Canyon

Jayda Gleave, Canyon View

Tatum Millett, Canyon View

Malia Davis, Crimson Cliffs

Abigail Swanson, Crimson Cliffs

Kaitlin Skinner, Desert Hills

Sydney Meek, Cedar

Amryn Tom, Cedar

Mairen MacLellan, Pine View

