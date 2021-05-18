Region 9 softball: Snow Canyon represents strongly on all-region rosters

Written by Rich Allen
May 18, 2021
Snow Canyon softball's Emma Bingham hits against Cedar Valley, Snow Canyon High School, St. George, Utah, May 14, 2021 | Photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The all-Region 9 softball rosters were released Tuesday.

Snow Canyon softball at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, April 13, 2021 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

The Snow Canyon Warriors, who went undefeated, save for a scheduling forfeit in their final game through Region 9 play, were featured heavily on the roster. They claimed both co-MVP slots and a slew of additional spots.

Jael Wilde and Emma Bingham shared MVP honors. Wilde led Region 9 with 18 home runs and Bingham was right behind her with 17. Wilde hit .462 and Bingham hit .469 over the course of the season, including the first round of the playoffs. The duo were also No. 1 and No. 2 in RBIs and runs over the season. They led a group of eight Warriors on the all-region team.

Here are the rosters for the 2021 all-Region 9 team:

First team

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon

Laynee Anzalone, Canyon View softball at Snow Canyon High School, St. George, Utah, April 16, 2021 | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News / Cedar City News

Tyler Mooring, Snow Canyon

Syd McCaul, Snow Canyon

Erin Robinson, Canyon View

Kamryn Allen, Canyon View

Laynee Anzalone, Canyon View

Kya Burningham, Crimson Cliffs

Afton Roberts, Crimson Cliffs

Laci Jones, Desert Hills

Dixie softball’s Debra Tofi fields a grounder in warmups wearing her strike out cancer uniform at Crimson Cliffs’ strike out cancer night, Crimson Cliffs High School, Washington city, Utah, April 16, 2021 | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills

Debra Tofi, Dixie

Chloe Ellison, Dixie

Kodi Nelson, Cedar

Kaydee Anderson, Cedar

Second team

Kambrie Stuart, Snow Canyon

Erin Gunn, Snow Canyon

Crimson Cliffs softball at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, April 23, 2021 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Kenlee Clove, Canyon View

Payton Lister, Canyon View

McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs

Emma Shakespear, Crimson Cliffs

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills

Faith Baumgartner, Desert Hills

Vanessa Scarborough, Dixie

Fia Tofi, Dixie

Chaisey Milne, Pine View softball vs. Enterprise, Pine View High School, St. George, Utah, March 17, 2021 | File photo by Rich Allen, St. George News

Haylee Campbell, Cedar

Braylee Peterson, Cedar

Morgan Stout, Hurricane

Abby Stout, Hurricane

Alexa Tueller, Pine View

Chaisey Milne, Pine View

Honorable mention

McKenna Staheli, Snow Canyon

Sydney Meek, Hurricane softball at Cedar, Cedar City, Utah, May 4, 2021 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

Tavie Landis, Snow Canyon

Jayda Gleave, Canyon View

Tatum Millett, Canyon View

Malia Davis, Crimson Cliffs

Abigail Swanson, Crimson Cliffs

Kaitlin Skinner, Desert Hills

Sydney Meek, Cedar

Amryn Tom, Cedar

Mairen MacLellan, Pine View

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rich joined St. George News in October 2020. The Colorado native graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in December 2018, where he was a sports and managing editor at the student publication, The Metropolitan. He worked as a media relations assistant for the minor league baseball club New Orleans Baby Cakes in 2019.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @RAllenSTGNews@STGnews

