Zion National Park enhances enforcement of impaired driving laws

In this June 2020 file photo, cars and recreational vehicles wait in line near the Zion Lodge to access the upper portion of Zion National Park's Scenic Drive, Zion National Park, Utah, June 25, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park announced Tuesday that the park is now enhancing the enforcement of impaired driving laws through expanded DUI checkpoints and increased road patrols for visitor safety.

According to a press release issued by the park, this decision comes as a response to the dramatic increase of visitation and vehicle traffic in recent months.

Zion National Park’s law enforcement is aimed to keep all visitors, local residents and wildlife safe on the park’s roads. Impaired driving in Zion National Park is especially dangerous due to the narrow roads, steep drop-offs, sharp turns and traffic congestion.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired driving crashes killed 10,142 people in 2019, accounting for 28% of all traffic-related deaths in the United States, the release states, which is an average of one alcohol impaired driving fatality every 52 minutes.

Zion National Park rangers said they wish for all visitors to have an enjoyable and safe visit to the park. This includes obeying all traffic laws, driving sober and assigning a designated driver before driving. The release says it is important to note that consuming or carrying an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle is illegal in national parks. Visitors are encouraged to drink responsibly and have a safe, enjoyable park visit.

