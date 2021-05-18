Local artists shine at inaugural Washington City Arts Council art gala

WASHINGTON CITY — Local artists got to strut their stuff Saturday night when the Washington City Arts Council held a gala in their honor.

“This is about the artists,” Debbie Bice, board member for the council, said. “This night is for them.”

Over 200 community members filed into the Washington City Community Center to enjoy the artwork. Mayor Kenny Nielson and Washington City Council member Kurt Ivie were among the guests enjoying the event.

“Our first annual art gallery gala – fantastic,” said Nielson. “We’re grateful that we have some good leadership on the arts council that put this together and very thankful to the City Council for approving some funding for them. It’s going to be a good thing for us to have for years to come.”

Ivie mentioned that the event is good for community development, noting that he met quite a few folks from all around the county at the gala.

“That’s what it’s all about, is building our friendship with our sister cities and being able to do it in the realm of art, and being able to express ourselves that way,” Ivie said.

The Washington City Arts Council created the event to shine a spotlight at the many talented artists in the area who might not have had a way to show their work before.

“We all need a voice,” Bice said. “The thing I’ve been most impressed about is how well we’ve been received by the community, which is really wonderful.”

Local artist Amanda Jensen said she was invited to display her art at the gala and said she felt like it was a great opportunity to put her stuff out there. She called herself a digital artist who does portrait art for people who want art created out of family photos, memories and life events.

“There’s a lot of beautiful art here today,” Jensen said. “There’s a lot of diversity as well.”

Bice said that anyone interested in participating in the arts community can look up the Washington City Arts Council Facebook page.

