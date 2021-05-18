Serving Cedar City since 1995, The Print Shoppe offers quality design and printing services

Interior of The Print Shoppe, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of The Print Shoppe, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A fixture on Main Street for the past 26 years, The Print Shoppe is Cedar City’s one-stop shop for a variety of printing and graphic design services. They combine practical prices with quality products and a personal touch customers won’t get anywhere else.

Rollan Fell and his wife, Jane, opened The Print Shoppe in 1995. It’s the oldest independent print shop in the area, offering quality work and fast results. Whether you’re creating documents for your business, event, school project or family function, you’ll find the products you need and the knowledge to make it happen.

“We try to make sure we understand what our customers are looking for,” Fell said.

The Print Shoppe provides customers with a full spectrum of printing and copying services. They also offer photo printing, binding, laminating, scanning and faxing. They print everything from delicate wedding invitations to attention-grabbing event banners.

As technology advances and the Cedar City area keeps growing, The Print Shoppe has evolved to offer comprehensive graphic design services as well. They help customers design letterhead, business cards, brochures, postcards, flyers, invitations, posters and more.

“Aside from offering quite a wide variety of print services, we can take a project from the beginning, develop it on the creative side, and take it through to completion,” Fell said.

Seeking a slower pace of life and proximity to the national parks, Fell and his wife moved to Cedar City from California during the 1990s. He said the area is “just a great place to live,” with outdoor recreation opportunities, a thriving art community and welcoming neighbors.

They have enjoyed running a print business and meeting people throughout the community over the years, and after a quarter century in business, The Print Shoppe has established a name and reputation synonymous with “quality.” Fell said the store has built a faithful clientele who regularly visit for all their printing needs, adding that some customers have been coming back for more than 20 years.

At The Print Shoppe, they get the job done on time, and the finished documents look as promised. They combines expertise with a friendly small-town feel.

“We take the time to listen to our customers,” Fell said. “Because we’re involved in the community, we know our customers and we know what they need. We’ll do everything we can to meet their expectations.”

