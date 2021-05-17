Nov. 19, 2004 – May 11, 2021

Riley Liam Staples, 16, of LaVerkin, was taken from us far too soon on May 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. He was born on Nov. 19, 2004, in St George, Utah, to David and Jennifer Fullem Staples.

He is survived by his parents; six sisters, Megan Staples, MaKayla Hawker, Genieci Shin, Hailey (Clay) Sawyer, Morgan Staples (USN), and Kinsley Jane Staples; grandparents Patricia Lynne Staples, William Fullem II, Bill & Cindy Steele; great- grandmother Marilyn Ruth Fullem; uncle William Fullem III; nieces Bentley, Blake, Stella; nephew Kayne; and many cousins and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents William Robert Fullem, Harry “Bud” and Jane Saville.

Riley was passionate about demolition derby — both building a car and driving in the derbies. He loved dirt bikes and any type of off-road vehicle. He also loved sports, especially football and basketball. And, he loved his dog – actually, he loved all dogs.

Friends and family were the most important parts of his life. Specifically, he loved giving his older sisters a hard time about anything. And he was, of course, the favorite brother.

He adored holding his baby nieces, nephews and cousins, and they all loved to be held by him.

When he walked in a room, his smile was everywhere and lit up the room. You couldn’t help but laugh just being around him. We will miss his precious smiling face.

The funeral will be held Monday, May 24 at the LaVerkin West Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 70 S 300 West, LaVerkin, at 11 a.m. Viewing Sunday May 23 from 6-8 p.m., and Monday 9-10:30 a.m.

Interment will be in the LaVerkin City Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.