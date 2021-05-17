Nov. 26, 1923 – May 12, 2021

“A thing of beauty is a joy forever.” Miriam Flowers Belmont joyfully transferred her residence from time to eternity on May 12, 2021 at the age of 97 years. Born in 1923 in Logan, Utah, Miriam lived nearly seventy years in Las Vegas, Nevada, before moving to St George, Utah in 1996.

With her beloved husband, Edwin Matthew “Mac” Belmont, she raised three children: Brenda Haubrich of Alberta Canada; Brian Belmont of Enterprise, Utah, (deceased in 2009); and Bruce Belmont (Vickie Nye) of Santa Clara, Utah.

Miriam is loved on earth by seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She is loved in heaven by myriad family members she embraced through genealogy work and cherished by writing many histories of their lives.

Miriam used her time on earth to pursue a life of the mind through constant study. Membership in study groups was the fond pastime of decades for her and Mac. She read widely and loved biographies, current events, scriptures and the literary classics from antiquity to current writers.

Community and church service enriched her life and lifted all around her. She enjoyed many years as a member of the Service League of Las Vegas.

She enacted her love for her Savior through temple and missionary service and a wide variety of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Miriam worked full time in the county, state and federal court systems while raising a family, caring for aging parents, companioning her husband in business ventures and providing music and education opportunities for her children.

Miriam met Mac on the dance floor and their courtship and early years together saw them dancing as their great enjoyment.

As their dance came to include family and lifelong friends, their hallmark hospitality and entertaining showed their love of people and their ability to nourish a wide circle of friends. Miriam’s culinary skills were legendary. The source of success of their lifelong dinner parties was: “it’s not what you put on the table, it’s what you put on the chairs. “

Miriam’s posterity invite her friends to a viewing at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah on Saturday, May 22, from 1-1:45 p.m.

A funeral service for immediate family will held at 2 p.m. This service will be live-streamed beginning at 1:45 p.m. and can be accessed through the Metcalf Mortuary website.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on broadcast at the bottom. Webcast will remain online for 90 days. All friends are warmly invited to participate electronically.

Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive in St George.

Warmest thanks to Gentle Touch, Zion’s Way Hospice and The Meadows for their thoughtful and tender care of Miriam.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.