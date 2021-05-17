Letter to the Editor: Conservatives have skin in the game in the fight against climate change

Stock image | Photo by Angelo D'Amico/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION — Republican leaders and climate action have been at odds for some time now. Gone are the days of GOP leaders like President Nixon, who created the EPA and supported a great deal of environmental policy. In today’s GOP it is newsworthy just to admit that “climate change is real,” as Lindsay Graham recently concluded.

Conservatives need the Earth just like anybody else. When Utah had its driest year on record in 2020 and the planetary high equaled 2016 for the hottest year, Republicans were impacted.

On two favorite issues of the right, defense and immigration, the Pentagon has declared “climate crisis an existential threat to US national security.” I dare say that Republicans have far more to lose in our fight against climate change. By increasing margins, they tend to have more children compared to their democratic neighbors.

The good news for nature-loving Republicans is that you may well be the most valuable earthlings. Conservative voices demanding climate action are as rare as precipitation in Utah, but that can change.

Take action to become the first raindrop that accumulates into a downpour. Talk to your friends, family, and leaders about bringing the political will to conservative ideas on climate change.

Submitted by JARED LOUNSBURY-DECKER, St George.

