Oct. 29, 1934 – May 11, 2021

Evelyn Joyce Potter, 86, of Cedar City, Utah, passed away May 11, 2021, at her home. She was born in Wenatchee, Washington, on Oct. 29, 1934. She married Royce Albert Carl and they raised five children. She is survived by her children, LaLanna Marie Carl (Ken), Kyleen Joyce Powell (Barry), Romar Arthur Carl (Toni), Kawan Roland Carl (Kristiana), and Carlton C. Carl (Shay) and many grandchildren. Royce preceded Joyce in death on March 17, 1983.

She became a stepmother to Ron Potter (Amanda) and Rob Potter (Misty) when she married Ray Emerson Potter in St. George Temple on 23 November 1984 for Time. Later they were sealed.

Ray and Joyce served a full-time mission to Deseret Land and Livestock in northern Utah for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ray preceded Joyce in death on Aug. 2, 2018.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 21, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 North 2000 West Hurricane, Utah.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 481 N Main St., La Verkin, Utah, with a viewing prior to service from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Interment is in LaVerkin City Cemetery, 580 N State St, LaVerkin.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Evelyn’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.