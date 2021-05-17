Jan. 12, 1950 – May 9, 2021

Resident of Henderson, Nevada, Daryl Thomas Clove passed in his sleep on May 9, 2021, in his second home in Enterprise, Utah, at the age of 71.

Daryl was born on Jan. 12, 1950, to Thomas Alvy and Thelma Neilson Clove in Provo, Utah, where his father was playing football for BYU. Daryl grew up in Henderson with his four brothers. In his childhood, he enjoyed spending summers with his maternal grandfather, ranching cattle in southern Utah.

After graduating from Basic High School in Henderson, Daryl served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for two years in Texas, teaching in Spanish. Upon returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Addie Marie Bowler, on June 24, 1972. They proceeded to raise a family of 6 children (2 boys and 4 girls).

Having no more than a high school education, Daryl started work as a truck driver with his father. With a strong work ethic and dedication, he rose to become a national officer of GES Exposition, producing conventions and tradeshows. He retired from GES Exposition in April 2010, only to lose both his wife and his mother later that same year.

Daryl loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing, as well as riding horses with family and friends, throughout his life. In retirement, Daryl returned to his roots and took up farming and ranching in Enterprise, Utah, which he did until his death. He was a loving “Bampa” to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his four brothers: Terrill (Mareli), Craig, Kevin, and Kelly (Karen); six children: Lonny (Tami) Clove, Sheree (Eric) Rowe, Heather (Mike) Bryant, Heidi (Brent) Barlow, Rochelle Clove, and Jake (Kassie) Clove; 20 grandchildren: Aubree (William), Dillon, Garrett, Jenna, Wyatt, John, Emma, Brock, Tyler, Sadie, Levi, Bridget, Addie, Zachary, Bronson, McKinney, Blake, Porter, Landrie, and Jaelie; and 1 great-grandchild: Primalynn.

Funeral services will be held at 303 South Cholla Street, Henderson, Nevada, on Thursday, May 20, at 11 a.m. (Zoom information provided below). Visitation will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Pacific Time. Interment will be next to his wife in The Enterprise City Cemetery on Saturday, May 22, at 3 p.m. Mountain Time.

Join Zoom Meeting. Meeting ID: 214 699 4337.