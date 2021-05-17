Police asking for public’s help following reported shooting at Mathis Park

Photo of Mathis Park in St. George, Utah, May 17, 2021 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are looking for the public’s assistance in relation to reports of shots fired at a local park late Sunday that they say are linked to a man who ended up at the hospital with a gunshot wound around the same time.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to Mathis Park off South Dixie Drive after the St. George Communications Center began receiving multiple calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from the area.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said that during a search of the area where the shots were heard, they found “evidence that a gun had been discharged.”

She said while police were still processing the scene at the park, another officer stationed at St. George Regional Hospital contacted emergency dispatch reporting that a man was brought into the hospital and was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the shots-fired calls and the injured man at the hospital were linked.

Mitchell was able to confirm information received by St. George News that the injured man was transported to the emergency room by other individuals. St. George News attempted to find out the status of the hospitalized man and if investigators were able to question him about his injuries, but while Mitchell would say the injuries were “serious,” no other information has been made available.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, but the investigation into the incident is active and still ongoing.

Mitchell asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have information that could help in identifying the person responsible or assist in the investigation in any other way to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Further information may be released as the investigation progresses. This is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

