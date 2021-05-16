Emergency room, expanded health campus coming to Hurricane

Rendering of the expanded satellite campus of St. George Regional Hospital in Hurricane, Utah, expected to open in late 2022. Rendering from May 2021 | Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane Valley InstaCare and Clinic will soon have a freestanding emergency department in Hurricane and convert the clinic into a full-fledged satellite campus of St. George Regional Hospital.

Intermountain Healthcare, the parent company of both facilities, said it would break ground on June 16 for the addition to the 28-acre site at 75 N. 2260 West. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Mitch Cloward, administrator of St. George Regional Hospital, said the expansion is needed to accommodate the rapid growth in eastern Washington County, as well as growth in visitors to Zion National Park.

“In addition to growth, millions of tourists pass through this area annually visiting Zion, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell and other scenic destinations,” Cloward said in a statement. “Adding this 24-seven emergency department right on Highway 9 will help meet the growing need for emergency care.”

The Hurricane campus will be designed and staffed as a satellite of the nearest level II trauma center, St. George Regional Hospital. Along with the emergency department, an imaging center, pharmacy, lab services, rehabilitation services and family medicine will also be based at the campus. Intermountain said other services will be added as needed to accommodate community growth.

Hurricane will be the second satellite campus for the St. George hospital on River Road, joining the original hospital site at 400 East in St. George.

Hurricane Mayor John Bramall said the expansion is a long time coming, and needed in Hurricane.

“When you have an emergency, being able to get to care in two to four minutes instead of 20 minutes makes a difference,” Bramall said. “Our EMS teams do a great job, and adding these services will save even more lives.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.