Pandemic hiatus over: Art show at Red Cliff Gallery spotlights local artists

Local artists and their awards at Red Cliff Gallery, St. George, Utah, May 7, 2021 | Photo by E. George Goold, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Local artists were thrilled to be back at Red Cliff Gallery on the evening of May 8 for their first art show in over a year.

The Southern Utah Art Guild opened its “Portals and Pathways” art show at the gallery in St. George City Commons, hosting local artists and community members for the first time since the pandemic forced a hiatus.

“We’ve got some fantastic art here, by 35 local artists and 83 pieces,” SUAG board member Jo Ann Merrill said. “This is our first show since January 2020. Everyone is just happy to be out and about displaying their artwork.”

The guild presents two or three art shows per year, awarding 19 prizes in different categories to entrants. The work varies from non-professional to professional and features paintings, sculptures and photographs.

Two professional artists are selected for each show that view all the entrants and award prizes.

During the May 8 reception, local artists talked about how the pandemic affected their ability to produce art.

“Actually for me, it has been an amazingly fun, creative time,” Yvonne Applegate said.

The artist from Toquerville said she was able to produce furniture, paintings and numerous pieces around the house during the lockdown.

Applegate entered two pieces into the show: “Out of Darkness and Into the Light,” and, “Pathways of Light.” The bright and colorful pieces are made with hand-cut glass, laser-cut wood, pennies and tile all glued down to plywood and cured with resin.

“The resin gives it a beautiful, shiny finish. It really reflects the glass and makes the colors more bright and cheerful,” Applegate said.

St. George artist Kimberly Jackson has been selling her work for 30 years, which is all the more impressive considering she’s legally blind.

Jackson was born without sight but over time developed some ability to see – to a point where she’s extremely nearsighted. She is able to see her artwork only by staring at it from up close, two to three inches at most.

Jackson entered three watercolors in the show, titled “Maple Lane,” “Love in Broad Strokes and Detail,” and, “Window of His Soul.”

“The pieces are just everyday life,” Jackson said. “They’re what we see when we’re out and about and how we respond to them.”

The watercolors reflect incredibly detailed and meticulous work.

“If I want to see detail everything has to be up close,” Jackson said. “So a lot of what I do is what I perceive. All the details that I put into things are details I feel should be there. Imagination has to be a big factor in what I do.”

The “Portals and Pathways” art show will be on display at Red Cliff Gallery until June 3. Patrons can view the work Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

