World War II planes take to the skies above St. George

The Commemorative Air Force's Arizona base's B-25 Mitchell, known as the "Maid in the Shade," takes off from St. George Regional Airport on May 15, 2021. St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of Gerard Dauphinais/Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The sound of propellers and perhaps a little Glenn Miller can be heard in the skies above St. George as well as the Western Sky Aviation Warbird Museum at St. George Regional Airport is holding its Armed Services Celebration.

As part of the event, the Commemorative Air Force’s Arizona base, out of Mesa, Az., has brought to town its C-47, named “Old #30,” and its B-25 Mitchell known as “Maid in the Shade” to the airport for residents to check out on the inside and the outside.

For an extra fee, visitors can take a ride in the World War II planes and imagine going on dive-bombing missions like the “greatest generation” with the Southern Utah scenery as a backdrop.

The exhibits and rides continue Sunday. For more information, go to the museum’s Facebook page.

