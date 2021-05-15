Organizer postpones St. George Black Lives Matter protest, alleges death threats

Written by Megan Webber
May 15, 2021
In a file photo, a protester against police brutality holds up a sign to passing motorists in St. George, Utah, on May 30, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Black Lives Matter and human rights demonstration that was scheduled to take place Saturday evening in St. George was postponed after the organizer said he received death threats.

Seen in a file photo, a Black Lives Matter counter-protester has a discussion with at an All Lives Matter protest in St. George, Utah, on June 5, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

The protest was planned to take place on the corners of St. George Boulevard and River Road. Xander Allen, who organized the event, told St. George News that he began planning two weeks ago and shared his plans with the public last week.

“In that time, I received many message(s) about how BLM isn’t welcome here and how if we — the BLM protesters — were to show up, there would be conflict,” Allen said. “I received one message that was very concerning, which made my decision to postpone the protest. The message mentioned wanting to kill and hurt all member(s) of the protest, which was uncalled for and insanely concerning.”

The message was sent via an anonymous account under the name “Make America Great Again,” Allen said, and he was unable to verify the sender’s identity. He added that he blocked the sender and reported them but he is still fearful about future events and the outcome.

Civil Ground Patrol, a volunteer-run organization that was formed during the protests in 2020, planned to have members attend the protest. A volunteer told St. George News that the organization planned to attend to keep the peace and de-escalate any situation that got out of hand. The organization is not affiliated with any political parties or movements.

Allen posted on Facebook that the protest has been rescheduled for May 29.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Megan Webber joined St. George News in 2020 after relocating from Denver, Colorado. She graduated in May 2020 with a degree in journalism from Metropolitan State University of Denver. While in college, she interned at The Denver Post, KGNU in Boulder and WWOZ in New Orleans. For her work in print and radio, Megan won the 2019 John C. Ensslin scholarship through the Denver Press Club, an annual award given to a promising student journalist. She enjoys exploring the outdoors with her dog, choral music, watching hockey games and traveling to new places.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @meganrwebber@STGnews

