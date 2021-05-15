No injuries, 2 vehicles damaged after collision in front of Heritage Elementary

ST. GEORGE — A rear-end crash resulted in two cars that had to be towed away but caused no serious injuries Saturday morning at the intersection in front of Heritage Elementary School in St. George.

Agencies responded to the scene at E. Riverside Drive and S. Morningside Drive shortly after 9 a.m. St. George Police, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance answered the call.

St. George Police Officer Alexandra Cespedes reported to St. George News that a white Honda passenger vehicle was in the westbound lane of Riverside Drive.

The light turned green and just as the Honda proceeded to drive through the intersection, it was struck from behind, Cespedes said.

The driver of a blue Chevy Malibu entering the intersection behind the Honda had looked down briefly to wipe up some beverage that had spilled on the steering wheel. When the driver looked up, Cespedes said, she realized there was a car in front of her and she veered to the right.

The left front end of the Malibu sustained heavy damage when it struck the right rear end of the Honda. Cespedes said that the driver estimated she was going about 40 mph at the time of the collision, which resulted in a great deal of debris in the intersection.

Both vehicles were able to pull out of the intersection so traffic flow was never seriously disrupted. Cespedes said both drivers sustained only minor injuries and declined ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Tow trucks arrived to remove both damaged vehicles. Emergency personnel cleared the debris out of the intersection.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.