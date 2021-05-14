More than 900 classic and custom cars roll into town for Mesquite Motor Mania

Burnout competition at Mesquite Motor Mania, Mesquite, Nev., date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Mesquite Gaming and the Mesquite Resort Association are partnering with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association to fill the streets of Mesquite with nearly 1,000 custom automobiles, vintage hot rods and classic cars for the 13th annual Mesquite Motor Mania from May 21-23.

The three-day event will feature roaring engines, slow drags and burnout competitions, as well as open header cruises and additional exhibitions.

“Mesquite Motor Mania is a tremendous event for everyone to enjoy, from car lovers to families and everyone in between,” said Christian Adderson, assistant general manager for Mesquite Gaming. “Each year, these beautiful cars and incredible people converge on Mesquite to turn back the clock and showcase some of the coolest cars of all time.”

Mesquite Motor Mania is free and open to the public. The event will give away more than $15,000 in cash and prizes for the car show participants. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino website.

About Mesquite Gaming

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

