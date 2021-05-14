Stateline Launch Ramp at Lake Powell closing Monday due to low water

The Stateline Launch Ramp at Lake Powell will close Monday, Page, Ariz., date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

ST. GEORGE — Lake Powell boaters are advised that the Stateline Launch Ramp will close on Monday to motorized vessels due to low water levels.

According to a press release issued Friday by the National Park Service, the closure will remain in effect until further notice and is due to revised projections from the Bureau of Reclamation and lake levels lowering faster than previously predicted.

On Wednesday, the Stateline Launch Ramp had approximately 3 feet of water depth ending at approximately 3,558 elevation, the release states. Alternative launching facilities for motorized vessels are located at the Wahweap Marina, located approximately 1 1/2 miles south of the Stateline Launch Ramp area.

The Stateline Launch Ramp will be open to motorized vessels over the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, for “at your own risk” launch and retrieval. This will allow boaters already on the lake to depart the lake and retrieve their vehicles from the Stateline Launch Ramp parking lot. Posts are visible on the ramp that indicate the end of the concrete to assist boaters in assessing the viability of launching their motorized vessels while the ramp is open.

The Stateline Launch Ramp will remain open to non-motorized vessels (e.g., canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards). Owners of non-motorized watercraft are advised to clean, drain and dry their equipment to remove quagga mussels.

The Stateline Launch Ramp is located at the Utah-Arizona border and is accessed off Highway 89 between Page and Greenehaven, Arizona. Boaters are asked to avoid the fenced construction zone located on the north side of the Stateline Launch Ramp. The construction zone is a staging area to assemble dock sections to be barged to Dangling Rope Marina for replacement of that dock system.

A wide-load barge will depart from the Stateline Boat Ramp on Monday between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. and travel slowly to Dangling Rope. The wide load should travel through the Antelope Marina area between 8:30 and 10 a.m., and all boaters are asked to please use caution going through the Marina at that time, the release states.

The park’s busy season is underway, and visitors are advised to expect congestion and exercise caution in all visitor use areas. Dangers of the spring season require park visitors to monitor changing weather conditions and lake levels. Always approach the shore with caution and watch for shallows and submerged debris.

More safety information is available online.

The Centers for Disease Control has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly and follow CDC guidance.

