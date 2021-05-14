After a pandemic pause, Docutah relaunches in-theater monthly screenings in St. George

Docutah International Documentary Film Festival logo. | Image courtesy of Docutah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Dixie State University Docutah International Documentary Film Festival announced Tuesday the relaunching of its monthly film series, which will show its first film Friday evening.

The series had been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and although capacity restrictions are still in place, the May through October films will be presented live at 7 p.m. at the Pineview Megaplex theaters in St. George, according to a press release issued by Docutah. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online or at the at the door with space available. All films are followed by a Q&A.

Phil Tuckett, founder and director of Docutah, said in the release that they will be featuring some films from the past.

“We wanted to reprise some of the films which were beloved by our audiences from past Festivals,” he said. “You may have seen them at our Festival or may have missed them because there was so much to choose from, but it’s a great way to get back in the swing.”

The following is a brief overview of the 2021 monthly screenings.

Friday: ‘A Sacred Journey’

When one brother is diagnosed with a shattering illness, another brother is forced to face his demons. The family struggles to pick up the pieces and stay together in this powerful portrait of love and what it means to truly care for each other. Director Ernesto Quintero will be in attendance.

June 25: ‘Lives Well Lived’

Forty people aged 75 to 100, with a collective life experience of 3000 years, share their secrets, wit and wisdom on how to live a meaningful life. Their thoughtful perspectives reveal a treasure trove of life lessons about perseverance, the human spirit and staying positive in the midst of the great challenges. Their stories will make you laugh, perhaps cry, but mostly inspire you to think.

Director: Sky Bergman.

July 30: ‘Prophet’s Prey’

When Warren Jeffs rose to prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Latter Day Saints, he took control of a religion with a history of polygamous and underage marriage. He bridged the gap between sister wives and ecclesiastically rape, befuddling the moral compass of his entire congregation. See the film where it all started, Southern Utah.

With the on-camera assistance of Jon Krakauer and Sam Brower, another dogged investigator, Amy Berg fills in a harrowing portrait of Jeffs as a deluded prophet and serial abuser, especially of girls and women who seem locked in another century.

Director: Amy Berg. Writer Producer: Sam Brower, who will be in attendance.

Aug. 27: ‘The Renaissance of Mata Ortiz’

When anthropologist, Spencer MacCallum, walked into Bob’s Swap Shop in Deming, New Mexico, in 1976, he had no idea that his life and thousands of lives in a a dusty Mexican town were about to change. This Emmy-winning documentary tells the story of how an American treasure hunter and a Mexican artist, Juan Quezada Celado, transformed a dying desert village into a home for world-class ceramics.

Sept. 24: ‘Minding the Gap’

Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.

Director: Bing Liu

Oct. 29: ‘Everyday Sunshine: The Story of Fishbone’

With this film, the festival will reprise one of its most popular films ever, according to the release. This is a story about music, history, fear, courage and “funking,” infused with a blistering combination of punk and funk Fishbone demolished the walls of genre and challenged the racial stereotypes and political order of the music industry and the nation.

At the heart of the film’s story is lead singer Angelo Moore and bassist Norwood Fisher who show how they keep the band rolling out of pride, desperation and love for their art. Telling it like it is, the iconic Laurence Fishburne narrates the film.

A new film about Angelo Moore, “Forever Moore,” will also premier at the 2021 Docutah International Documentary Film Festival, which will be held Nov. 1-6 with events and discussions to be held throughout the days.

Della Lowe, marketing director for Docutah, said in the release that they were excited to move Docutah to the Pineview Megaplex during November, but the pandemic upended those plans.

“But we are roaring back now by launching our monthly series at this terrific venue and combining the films from 2020 and those being chosen from the 2021 submissions to expand to 100 plus films,” she said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.