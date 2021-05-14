‘We want to throw a party’: Following 2020 cancellation, KONY Country ‘4th of July Celebration’ returns

This 2019 file photo shows the "4th of July Celebration" at Trailblazer Stadium on the Dixie State University campus, St. George, Utah, July 4, 2019 | Photo by Frank Forza, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After forgoing an in-person event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of St. George and KONY Country “4th of July Celebration” will return to the Greater Zion Stadium this year on July 3.

The celebration aims to be bigger and better than ever, with a headline performance by Russell Dickerson and a firework show after dark. Organizers hope that this year’s event will unite people and prove to be the party of the year.

“Especially after the year that we’ve had, we want to throw a party,” KONY Country morning show host Marty Lane told St. George News. “We want to unite together as a community, and it’s perfect timing with the 4th of July celebration with the city of St. George. It’s going to be awesome.”

The celebration will be held the Saturday before the official Independence Day since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. The event — sponsored by Canyon Media, KONY Country, Dixie State University, St. George Regional Hospital and the city of St. George — will feature food, performances and a series of surprises before the headlining act.

KONY Country morning show co-host Amy Chesley told St. George News that attendees can expect to be entertained from the moment they sit down to the moment they leave following the fireworks show

“People have waited the past year for concerts to come back,” she said. “When you come into this stadium, you feel like you’re in Vegas going to a concert. That’s how impressive it is.”

Chesley added that KONY is excited to have Dickerson headline the event. The multi-platinum recording artist and singer of “Yours” will take the stage at Greater Zion Stadium for the first time for the celebration. Dickerson’s hits have topped country music charts since 2017, and Lane said if his name doesn’t ring a bell, attendees will know his songs when they hear them.

Before the concert and fireworks, the city of St. George will host a full day of events including the Independence Carnival, the 4th of July Parade and the Uncle Sam 4K. David Cordero, St. George marketing and communications director, told St. George News it is exciting to be able to responsibly hold large-scale events like this.

“The city is thrilled to partner with KONY Country, Dixie State University and others to put on an exciting daylong event that is sure to stir up our patriotic feelings,” he said. “We are eager to embrace this opportunity to bring our community members together.”

Although organizers don’t expect masks to be required by the time the event rolls around, social distancing will be encouraged, and hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available, Cordero said. To reduce risk of exposure to the virus, the stadium will only hold half capacity for this year’s show, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly, Lane said. Attendance will be limited to 12,500 people.

Tickets are $15 each and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online through KONY Country or Dixie State or by visiting or calling the Dixie State box office. KONY Country will also give away pairs of tickets three times a day in the 8 a.m. hour, noon hour and 5 p.m hour.

