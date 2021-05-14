Dec. 9, 1955 – May 6, 2021

Kerry Dean Dillenbeck, age 65, passed away on May 6, 2021, in La Verkin, Utah. He was born Dec. 9, 1955, to Gerald Lamar Dillenbeck and Lyla Melde Wells in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He worked in the HVAC field for most of his life and the last 12 years at Dixie State University, which he retired from in December 2020.

He is survived by his daughter Keri Dawn Dillenbeck; his fur babies that he treasured, Rico and Lucy, who will be loved and live with his daughter Keri; his mother and stepfather James and Lyla Wells; sisters, Jeri Lynn (Randy) Clarke, Shauna Dillenbeck and Joni Trujillo; brothers, Richard (Pam) Dillenbeck, Mark Dillenbeck, Larry Dillenbeck, Mike (Donna) Wells and Wesley (Samantha) wells; several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kerry was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lee Dillenbeck; father, Gerald Dillenbeck; and sister, Karyn Wiley.

Kerry was a friend to all animals. He rescued several and gave them a home and so much love. He fed the stray cats that came to his door and contributed regularly to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. His daughter Keri has asked that in place of flowers all contributions or donations be sent to the society in Kerry Dillenbeck’s name.

Memorial Services will be held after the cremation, date and time to be announced.

